From The Side of the Road… more bluegrass limericks

By popular demand, and by “popular” I mean my dentist, a cousin of mine, and a former banjo player in The Night Drivers, we are returning to the bluegrass limericks. They’re peppy, they’re condensed, and in spite of the name, they’re not really Irish.

To review, if you missed it the first time around, it’s a five-line poem with an AABBA rhyme scheme, and is recited in a lilting 6/8 time, like a jig. You can dance to a limerick but it would just be a very short dance.

In the previous column we concentrated on limerick versions of bluegrass songs like this one for Bringing Mary Home:

There once was a small girl named Mary

Whose hitchhiking habits were scary

Her mom at the door

Sighed “another encore?”

You’d think by thirteen this would vary”

If nothing else, this saves time if you’re about to start a longish ballad and your set was supposed to end three minutes ago.

Well, we have follow-up limericks this week, including some by the banjo player mentioned above, Ned Luberecki, who tells me that limerick-writing might now be his true calling. Sure, he’ll play the banjo, tour and record, host shows on SiriusXM, teach us, etc., but the limericks will be where his heart is.

Before we get to any of Ned’s or my new ones, I think we’re all going through some post-election feelings, and it’s a range of feelings I’m sure. I thought it might be good to start with an Election Day-after limerick:

Well the midterm election’s been had

You might be elated or sad

But on this we agree

And it might set us free

We won’t have to see one more ad!

On to bluegrass songs. If ever there was a song in need of condensing when a stage manager is giving you the evil eye from the side of the stage, it’s The Hills of Roane County:

Amanda she loved me I think

But our Roane County future did sink

I was stabbed by her brother

For something or other

My revenge landed me in the clink

While we’re on the subject of murder ballads, this one is from Ned for Knoxville Girl:

Murdered in a fit of disorder

At first he really adored her

The verdict is in

Willie’s guilty as sin

Tonight on Knoxville Law & Order

Or from Ned for Hot Corn Cold Corn:

The children are looking forlorn

The preacher is coming with scorn

Peggy and Bill

Tell the chickens to chill

We’ll accept any temperature corn

And here’s another one of mine, based on the Jimmy Martin classic written by Jimmie Skinner, You Don’t Know My Mind:

My mind you don’t even know

I drift like the new fallen snow

Written by Skinner

I think it’s a winner

Just add some banjo by Crowe

And John Deere Tractor:

I’ve been telling my mom I’m a tractor

Too bad I’m not a good actor

The city is rough

These women are tough

And they smell bad, perhaps that’s a factor

The Rebel Soldier in limerick form

This Yankee prison’s no fun

The parson thinks I’m almost done

“Will my soul pass above

The dear land that I love?”

He said “maybe but I’d bring a gun”

This was a Nedski/Jonesy co-write:

Tenbrooks appeared to be losing

Molly some trash talk was using

But they took her off in

A ready-made coffin

While Kyper let Tenbrooks keep cruising

Finally, my personal favorite from Ned, a little homage to Gordon Lightfoot:

Hitchiking some highway or other

It gets cold out here without cover

I’ll never be famous

Just some ignoramus

Holding a sign that says “mother”