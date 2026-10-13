Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

She Did Break from The Travelin’ McCourys

Event Details

The Travelin' McCourys

The Travelin’ McCourys are back with a new single today, She Did Break, a tale of love and heartbreak, showing even the strongest and most faithful heart can reach its breaking point.

Written and sung by Ronnie McCoury, it’s one he says came to him as another view of a timeless tale.

“I had the idea and title for the song She Did Break. I wrote it with Adam Hood and Donnie and Chris Davisson. It was so great to hear where we took the idea and went with it. It’s an age old topic of the wandering of a man in a relationship, and the heartbreak it leaves behind.

I’m proud of how it turned out, and the ‘icing on the cake’ was adding Garnet Bowman’s beautiful voice on it.”

Studio support comes from bandmates Rob McCoury on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Alan Bartram on bass, and Christian Ward on fiddle. Ronnie handles the mandolin and lead vocal.

See what you think.

She Did Break is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

The Boxcars reunion at Blue Highway Fest

The Boxcars shine in reunion at Blue Highway Fest

Read More
Chosen Road with their 2026 Dove Award

Bluegrass Dove Awards winners for 2026

Read More
Rudy Fest

Rudy Fest comes to an end

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

The Boxcars reunion at Blue Highway Fest

The Boxcars shine in reunion at Blue Highway Fest

Read More
Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show

Louisiana Saturday Night from Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass

Read More
Backline

Turning New Ground — Backline

Read More
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

I’m on My Way Back Home Again from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Read More
Stephen & Jana Mougin

There’s No Reason To from Stephen & Jana Mougin

Read More
Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury

Two new singles from Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!