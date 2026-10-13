She Did Break from The Travelin’ McCourys

The Travelin’ McCourys are back with a new single today, She Did Break, a tale of love and heartbreak, showing even the strongest and most faithful heart can reach its breaking point.

Written and sung by Ronnie McCoury, it’s one he says came to him as another view of a timeless tale.

“I had the idea and title for the song She Did Break. I wrote it with Adam Hood and Donnie and Chris Davisson. It was so great to hear where we took the idea and went with it. It’s an age old topic of the wandering of a man in a relationship, and the heartbreak it leaves behind.

I’m proud of how it turned out, and the ‘icing on the cake’ was adding Garnet Bowman’s beautiful voice on it.”

Studio support comes from bandmates Rob McCoury on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Alan Bartram on bass, and Christian Ward on fiddle. Ronnie handles the mandolin and lead vocal.

See what you think.

She Did Break is available now from popular download and streaming services online.