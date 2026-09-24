Fall 2026 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival

Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

It was the hottest Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival in recent memory. The thermometer neared 95 degrees at The Sandhill RV park in Whitley City, KY this past weekend. But, in spite of the heat, the festival went on as scheduled. Hundreds of dedicated fans filled the pavilion to listen to some of the best bluegrass bands in the business.

Thursday: The day started off with Gerald Mullins & Friends. Then came one of the festival highlights in the form of the Scott County High School Bluegrass Band. The band consisted of 11 students from Scott County High School in Tennessee ranging from freshmen to seniors, 14 to 18 years of age. The group split into several different factions as they played mostly traditional bluegrass standards. The group had only been together since August but sounded like they had been at it for years. The crowd also heard Tidalwave Road, and Lonesome Steel Rails. The evening finished off with the amazing sounds of the sister duo Victoria and Emily, better known as Mountain Highway.

Friday brought Throwdown Thursday to the stage, followed by Blue Mountain Trail, The King James Boys, The Choate Family, Fenced In, Retro 78, and Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road. Friday evening sets are traditionally all gospel, with each band returning to the stage to play some of the best gospel music that bluegrass has to offer.

Saturday: The surrounding Daniel Boone National Forest rang with the music of C.F and Shadow Ridge, Kentucky Just Us, The Dean Osborne Band, The Kevin Prater Band, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and finished off with NewFound Road.

The Board of Directors and volunteers of the Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival would like to thank all of those who attended and made this year’s Fall Fest a success, and invite everyone to return in June for the Blazin’ Bluegrass Spring Fest in Whitley City, KY.