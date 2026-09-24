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Fall 2026 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival

Event Details

Blazin' Bluegrass

Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

It was the hottest Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival in recent memory. The thermometer neared 95 degrees at The Sandhill RV park in Whitley City, KY this past weekend. But, in spite of the heat, the festival went on as scheduled. Hundreds of dedicated fans filled the pavilion to listen to some of the best bluegrass bands in the business.  

Thursday: The day started off with Gerald Mullins & Friends. Then came one of the festival highlights in the form of the Scott County High School Bluegrass Band. The band consisted of 11 students from Scott County High School in Tennessee ranging from freshmen to seniors, 14 to 18 years of age. The group split into several different factions as they played mostly traditional bluegrass standards. The group had only been together since August but sounded like they had been at it for years. The crowd also heard Tidalwave Road, and Lonesome Steel Rails. The evening finished off with the amazing sounds of the sister duo Victoria and Emily, better known as Mountain Highway. 

Friday brought Throwdown Thursday to the stage, followed by Blue Mountain Trail, The King James Boys, The Choate Family, Fenced In, Retro 78, and Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road. Friday evening sets are traditionally all gospel, with each band returning to the stage to play some of the best gospel music that bluegrass has to offer.

Saturday: The surrounding Daniel Boone National Forest rang with the music of C.F and Shadow Ridge, Kentucky Just Us, The Dean Osborne Band, The Kevin Prater Band, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and finished off with NewFound Road.

The Board of Directors and volunteers of the Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival would like to thank all of those who attended and made this year’s Fall Fest a success, and invite everyone to return in June for the Blazin’ Bluegrass Spring Fest in Whitley City, KY.

Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott County High School Bluegrass Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gerald Mullins & Friends at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gerald Mullins & Friends at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gerald Mullins & Friends at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Gerald Mullins & Friends at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome Steel Rails at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome Steel Rails at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome Steel Rails at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome Steel Rails at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidalwave Road at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Tidalwave Road at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Throwdown Thursday at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Throwdown Thursday at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Throwdown Thursday at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mountain Highway at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Mountain Trail at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Mountain Trail at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
King James Boys at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
King James Boys at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fenced In at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Michael Feagan with Fenced In at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fenced In at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fenced In at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Retro 78 at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Retro 78 at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Retro 78 at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Retro 78 at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Retro 78 at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Choate Family Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
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Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
One week old baby of Mr. and Mrs. Skylar Coffey, guitar player and singer for Jeff Tolbert and Privative Road at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
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Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
C.F. Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
C.F. Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
C.F. Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dean Osborne Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kevin Prater Band at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the Fall 2026 Blazin' Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black

About the Author

Picture of Roger Black

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

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