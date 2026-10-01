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Gone, Boys from Tony Kamel & Kym Warner

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Tony Kamel & Kym Warner

From Austin, TX comes a new bluegrass duo consisting of two stalwarts of the progressive string music scene, both of whom have been out of the limelight for a decade or more.

It’s Tony Kamel, formerly of Wire & Wood, on guitar, banjo, and vocals, and Kym Warner, formerly of The Greencards, on mandolin and vocals. Naturally, they call their new effort Tony Kamel & Kym Warner, or Kamel & Kym, and they have a new single to announce their project to the bluegrass and acoustic world.

Tony and Kym have been friends for some time, and the idea of someday working together must surely have been discussed, and now, it would seem, the time is right for them both. They are determined to offer their original music with as much power and intensity as the duo format allows, giving an intimate presentation on stage.

For the single, they’ve chosen one called Gone, Boys, which we are delighted to premiere today, and which Tony describes as follows:

“A raucous, speedy bluegrass number that will find your foot a bit heavier on the gas pedal, featuring blazing impressive mandolin and guitar pickin’ mixed with rich vocal harmonies.”

Anyone who recalls their previous work in Wire & Wood or The Greencards will surely want to hear their first work together.

Have a listen.

Gone, Boys will be available on October 2 from popular download and streaming services online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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