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Dreyden Gordon wins international award

Event Details

Dreyden Gordon

Kentucky bluegrass artist Dreyden Gordon was honored recently by the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) with their USA Male Rising Star Award during their annual presentation in Atlanta.

ISSA is an organization dedicated to independent singers and songwriters all over the world, offering free membership to all comers, with networking and promotional opportunities for all members.

Gordon comes from eastern Kentucky, where he absorbed the traditional mountain sound of The Stanley Brothers, and creates both new songs of his own, as well as tributes to artists like Ralph Stanley, Larry Sparks, and James King through his renditions of their music. He fronts his own band, The Ridge Runners, with whom he performs all over Kentucky and surrounding states. This past summer Dreyden took his music to the UK, spending two weeks in England sharing the old time bluegrass style.

Dreyden and The Ridge Runners record for Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records.

Their latest release is one Gordon wrote called All Alone To Cry. It features Dreyden on guitar and lead vocal, with Alex Leach on banjo, Jason Barie on fiddle, Clay Hess on mandolin, and Jason Hale on bass. Alex and Jason add harmony vocals.

Check it out.

Congratulations to Dreyden Gordon on his ISSA award!

All Alone To Cry is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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