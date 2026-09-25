Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Ohio

The Tacketts at the 2026 Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 15th Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday evening. Steve Scott is the promoter. He also hosts shows at the Bluegrass Opry Barn in Paulding County, OH.

Thursday evening is gospel night at Van Wert, and Steve Scott & The Scot Brothers opened the show. They did many old favorites along with some of Steve’s original songs.

Crossroads was up next, a three piece gospel group. They also presented many old gospel favorites.

The Tacketts closed out the evening. They are a contemporary gospel duo, but recruited Lori and Brad Lambert and Brian Scott to give them a bluegrass spin.

Friday evening features Ottawa County Bluegrass, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, The Kevin Prater Band, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, and New Outlook.

Saturday brings Ottawa County, 7 Mile Bluegrass, Lincoln Highway Bluegrass, Kevon Prater, Fox-Tail Grass, and Blueroads.

This year’s festival honors the late Tim Ellis, who played for Jim & Jesse along with many local groups.

Van Wert showcases mainly area groups. Join us to see fine local bluegrass.

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