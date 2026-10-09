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Rickey Lee passes

Event Details

Ricky Lee

Rickey Lee, a standout lead guitarist with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys, has died at 81 years of age.

He was a member of the band during the 1970s along with Roy Lee Centers on guitar and lead vocal, Curly Ray Cline on fiddle, and Jack Cooke on bass. A number of albums were recorded with him on guitar during his three year tenure, 1972-1975.

Lee, who went by Rick in his later years, was also a member of Raymond Fairchild & The Maggie Valley Boys. He came into Raymond’s band after the departure of the Crowe Brothers in the early 1990s, staying about three years.

The Fairchild family left this lovely tribute to Lee online.

The bluegrass world lost a powerhouse with the passing of Ricky Lee. For those who truly know the history of the music, Ricky wasn’t just a guitar player he was the engine.

Before he brought his distinct acoustic drive to Raymond Fairchild and the Maggie Valley Boys, Ricky was cutting his teeth on the biggest stages in bluegrass. In the 1970s, he held down the guitar slot for Ralph Stanley’s Clinch Mountain Boys.

Standing beside Ralph Stanley meant you had to have flawless timing, a deep respect for the old-time mountain sound, and a right hand that never quit. Ricky had all of that and then some. His flatpicking and rock-solid rhythm on classic Clinch Mountain recordings helped define an era of Stanley tradition.

When he teamed up with Raymond Fairchild, it was a match made in mountain music heaven. Matching Raymond’s blistering, iconic banjo style required a guitar player who could not only keep up but lay down a foundation like concrete. Ricky did exactly that. Together, they traveled countless miles. They didn’t just play the music; they lived it.

Ricky Lee was a musician’s musician. He didn’t need flashy tricks because his tone, his drive, and his timing spoke for themselves. He belonged to a rare breed of pickers who understood that bluegrass isn’t just about speed, it’s about soul, honesty, and holding down the groove for your brothers on stage.

Rest easy, Ricky. The music you made with Ralph, Raymond, and so many others will keep ringing through these hills forever.

We send out our condolences to all of Ricky’s family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, Lee’s remains have been cremated.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday, October 10 at the Arritt Funeral Home in Covington, VA, starting at 2:00 p.m. His family will receive visitors at the funeral home at 1:00.

R.I.P., Rickey Lee.

Rick Lee in his later years
Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys: Curly Ray Cline, Roy Lee Centers, Ralph Stanley, Rickey Lee, and Jack Cooke
Rickey Lee being presented with a guitar by Ralph Stanley at the Hills of Home festival in 2021

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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