Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival kicks off in PA

Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

About twenty years ago Ryan Frankhouser put together the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival. It Was held at the Mifflin County Youth Park in Reedsville, PA. The festival soon outgrew the park and Ryan moved it to the big campground at Centre Hall, PA. After a few years Ryan partnered with Larry Efaw to promote the festival. Some time after that Ryan stepped away from running the festival altogether.

Well – Ryan has decided to bring back a festival to the park in Reedsville, and is again partnered with Larry Efaw. They have named it the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival. Ryan described it as a “throwback” show. All bands are performing around a single vocal mic with a couple of other microphones.

The festival kicked off Thursday afternoon with an all-Pennsylvania show. Ryan is serving as MC.

The Brush Mountain Band opened the day. They are a local band of seasoned performers. They presented a variety of hard driving bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music.

Mark Miklos puts on a one-man show of traditional bluegrass and country music. He tells stories of the origination of many of the songs. He brings in the audience and keeps them involved throughout his show.

Ryan introduced Ironwood Drive as a young band that is going places. I must agree. They are a group of talented young men with three Werner brothers. They do a variety of traditional bluegrass and gospel music along with some of their original material. Put this band on your must-see list!

There are two big days of entertainment to come

Traditional Grass, Remington Ryde, and Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers perform Friday.

The Kids Academy kicks off Saturday along with performances by Remington Ryde, Larry Efaw, and Nothin’ Fancy.