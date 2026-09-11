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Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival kicks off in PA

Event Details

Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival

Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

About twenty years ago Ryan Frankhouser put together the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival. It Was held at the Mifflin County Youth Park in Reedsville, PA. The festival soon outgrew the park and Ryan moved it to the big campground at Centre Hall, PA. After a few years Ryan partnered with Larry Efaw to promote the festival. Some time after that Ryan stepped away from running the festival altogether.

Well – Ryan has decided to bring back a festival to the park in Reedsville, and is again partnered with Larry Efaw. They have named it the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival. Ryan described it as a “throwback” show. All bands are performing around a single vocal mic with a couple of other microphones.

The festival kicked off Thursday afternoon with an all-Pennsylvania show. Ryan is serving as MC.

The Brush Mountain Band opened the day. They are a local band of seasoned performers. They presented a variety of hard driving bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music.

Mark Miklos puts on a one-man show of traditional bluegrass and country music. He tells stories of the origination of many of the songs. He brings in the audience and keeps them involved throughout his show.

Ryan introduced Ironwood Drive as a young band that is going places. I must agree. They are a group of talented young men with three Werner brothers. They do a variety of traditional bluegrass and gospel music along with some of their original material. Put this band on your must-see list!

There are two big days of entertainment to come

Traditional Grass, Remington Ryde, and Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers perform Friday.

The Kids Academy kicks off Saturday along with performances by Remington Ryde, Larry Efaw, and Nothin’  Fancy.

Promoter and MC Ryan Frankhouser welcomes everyone to the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jay Dunkleburger with the Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
LeAnna Kline with the Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Kapinus with the Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bob Kapinus with the Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kathy Kapinus with the Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brush Mountain Band at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Miklos at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Silas Werner with Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gideon Werner with Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jordan Beedle with Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephen Werner with Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ryan Frankhouser joins Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brandon Fox with Ironwood Drive at the Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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