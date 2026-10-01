When It’s Time For The Whippoorwill To Sing video from Jerry and Doyle

Just a day ahead of the release of their big Delmore Brothers appreciation project, A Century of Strings, Stories & Songs: A Tribute to The Delmore Brothers, Billy Blue Records has rolled out a music video for the album’s debut single.

It features Doyle Lawson and Jerry Salley delivering a duet on When It’s Time For The Whippoorwill To Sing, which the Delmores recorded back in 1940. Written by Alton Delmore, it was first released in March of ’41, and swiftly hit the #3 position on Billboard’s Hillbilly chart.

Doyle and Jerry give it a nicely updated treatment, supported by Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Mark Burchfield on bass.

The video captures the duet partners in the studio, singing it Delmore Brothers-style.

Watch and listen.

When It’s Time for the Whippoorwill To Sing is available now from popular download and streaming services online, as is the full album. Radio programmers will find the tracks at Get It Played.