Red, White & Bluegrass Festival launches at Belle Grove Plantation

The Belle Grove Plantation, an historic mansion property built in 1791 which was the home of US President James Madison, is stepping into the bluegrass world this fall by hosting their very first Red, White & Bluegrass festival along the banks of the Rappahanock River in King George, VA on October 3.

Located about 30 minutes east of Fredericksburg, this opening salvo will be a one-day event, with hopes to expand over time. Music will be provided from noon until 6:00 p.m. by Flat Branch Bluegrass Band, Jay Armsworthy & the Eastern Tradition, and Valerie Smith.

In addition to live music, Belle Grove will have food trucks on site featuring local gastronomic favorites, plus fine Virginia wines, craft beer, and distilled spirits for tasting. A variety of specialty vendors will also be set up with all sorts of artisan goods

King George is less than two hours from Alexandria, Manassas, and DC proper, and general admission tickets are only $25, under 21 and/or designated drivers are admitted for $10. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

Your 21+ ticket allows you access to the tasting samples from Virginia brewers, vintners, and distillers.

There is also a VIP option for $300 which gets you your own 10X10 tent, set up and reserved, with tables and eight chairs. VIP ticket holders and their group also receive early admission to the festival.

Tours of the Belle Grove mansion are also included in your ticket fee. It is a beautiful and well-maintained example of 18th century grandeur, well worth the trip.

Tickets are available now online.