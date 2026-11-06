PreddyFest returns in 2027

After a three year hiatus, popular North Carolina bluegrass festival PreddyFest will be back in June of 2027 in Franklinton.

Since 1997 grassers along the east coast had congregated at PreddyFest to jam and to hear top acts on stage. But the COVID shutdowns had a dire impact on this event, and after cancelling 2020 and 2021 festivals, they weren’t able to get back on track. Organizers offered a scaled-down Camp N’ Pick weekend in 2023, but there were no shows between 2024 and 2026.

But all that would seem to be behind them, with a 2027 lineup announced and tickets now on sale.

Booked to appear are Authentic Unlimited, Lonesome River Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, The Price Sisters, The Kevin Prater Band, The Malpass Brothers, and several others.

Rodney Preddy started the festival, located on 130 acres of fields and woodlands along the banks of the Tar River in central North Carolina. Originally hosted in August, the new dates are June 17-19 for 2027. That may help with the hot summer weather, which can be brutal in August.

Full details for the reignited PreddyFest can be found online.