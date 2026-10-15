Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

My Point of View from Red Camel Collective

Event Details

Red Camel Collective

Pinecastle Records has shared a new track from Red Camel Collective, now officially independent and performing and recording as a unit after stepping away from responsibilities as Junior Sisk’s band. But don’t think there are any hard feelings. Junior is the one who encouraged this talented quartet to strike out on their own, as he plans on retiring after the 2027 touring season.

Red Camel Collective has become one of the fastest-rising acts in recent bluegrass history, with a popularity growing quickly based on a number of factors. First, many bluegrass lovers had seen them with Junior over the past few years, where they established their credibility as serious artists. Secondly, for the tight rhythm section and virtuosic instrumentalism, and thirdly for the terrific songs they have selected or written to record.

Oh, and don’t forget the striking voice of guitarist Heather Berry Mabe, one of the more gifted singers on the current bluegrass scene.

Put all that together and you have something of lasting value.

Along with Heather we have her husband, Tony Mabe on banjo and harmony vocals, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin and harmony vocals, and Curt Love on bass.

This latest single is another Heather has written, My Point of View, a song with a positive look at the challenges of life, which she says speaks from the perspective of an all-powerful narrator.

“I wrote it from the perspective of God. It’s about how He sees past our flaws and shortcomings and right to the heart of us. He sees the bigger picture for our lives that we are just too nearsighted to see. If only we could see ourselves from His point of view, I think we would see just how proud He is of us. That’s what this song is about.”

Give it a listen.

My Point of View is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Pinecastle to obtain an airplay copy.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Ralph Stanley II The Stanley Brothers

Ralph Stanley II plays the Opry ahead of Stanley Brothers induction

Read More
Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Read More
Acoustics - Tony Rice

Acoustics returns to vinyl for Tony Rice’s 75th birthday

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Acoustics - Tony Rice

Acoustics returns to vinyl for Tony Rice’s 75th birthday

Read More
High Fidelity

The Lonesome Road video from High Fidelity

Read More
The Churchmen

Will You Be Going – The Churchmen

Read More
The Boxcars reunion at Blue Highway Fest

The Boxcars shine in reunion at Blue Highway Fest

Read More
The Travelin' McCourys

She Did Break from The Travelin’ McCourys

Read More
Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show

Louisiana Saturday Night from Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!