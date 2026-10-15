My Point of View from Red Camel Collective

Pinecastle Records has shared a new track from Red Camel Collective, now officially independent and performing and recording as a unit after stepping away from responsibilities as Junior Sisk’s band. But don’t think there are any hard feelings. Junior is the one who encouraged this talented quartet to strike out on their own, as he plans on retiring after the 2027 touring season.

Red Camel Collective has become one of the fastest-rising acts in recent bluegrass history, with a popularity growing quickly based on a number of factors. First, many bluegrass lovers had seen them with Junior over the past few years, where they established their credibility as serious artists. Secondly, for the tight rhythm section and virtuosic instrumentalism, and thirdly for the terrific songs they have selected or written to record.

Oh, and don’t forget the striking voice of guitarist Heather Berry Mabe, one of the more gifted singers on the current bluegrass scene.

Put all that together and you have something of lasting value.

Along with Heather we have her husband, Tony Mabe on banjo and harmony vocals, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin and harmony vocals, and Curt Love on bass.

This latest single is another Heather has written, My Point of View, a song with a positive look at the challenges of life, which she says speaks from the perspective of an all-powerful narrator.

“I wrote it from the perspective of God. It’s about how He sees past our flaws and shortcomings and right to the heart of us. He sees the bigger picture for our lives that we are just too nearsighted to see. If only we could see ourselves from His point of view, I think we would see just how proud He is of us. That’s what this song is about.”

Give it a listen.

My Point of View is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Pinecastle to obtain an airplay copy.