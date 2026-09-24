Midnight Rail from Jack Vero & Lily of the Valley

Lily of the Valley is a far-ranging bluegrass band, with members residing from New York state all the way to Nashville.

Fronted by vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Jack Vero, the band got started about three years ago in the Hudson Valley/Catskills region of upstate New York. Jack’s songs are the focus, assisted by Jake and Carter Eddy on banjo, guitar, and bass, and Jordan Rinchiera on mandolin. Throw in contributions from Jim VanCleve on fiddle and Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar and you have their debut album, Midnight Rail.

Now officially based in Nashville, Lily of the Valley has released the title cut from the project as a single. It gives a nice taste of Vero’s writing and singing style, and was recently honored to be included in the Best New Country on BandCamp 2026 newsletter.

Check it out for yourself.

<a href="https://jackveroandlilyofthevalley.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-rail">Midnight Rail by Jack Vero and Lily of the Valley</a>

Midnight Rail is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on bandcamp. Radio programmers will be able to find it soon via AirPlay Direct.