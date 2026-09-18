Master of the Wind from The Penny Family

Regular readers will remember a number of stories we have published about eastern North Carolina bluegrass gospel group, The Penny Family, and their 18-year-old banjo picker, Jeremiah Penny. He has a remarkable story, about how he overcame autism to become a fine young bluegrass musician, something his parents consider to be a miracle.

In fact, the family band was launched in response to Jeremiah’s enthusiasm for the music. The Penny Family is led by dad, Brent, on guitar, and Mom, Sonia, on bass, with 15-year-old Leah on fiddle, and 10-year-old Silas on mandolin. They perform regularly at churches and revivals throughout North Carolina and surrounding states, basically learning how to be a band as they went.

With a lot of hard work and trial-and-error education, they have recently released their first album, self-titled, with a debut single offered for everyone to hear. It’s Master of the Wind, written by Joel Hemphill, which will be familiar to folks who follow gospel music.

It shows what determination, discipline, and family loyalty can do, and Jeremiah sounds great on lead guitar. The sound is straightforward bluegrass gospel, with no frills.

Check it out.

Master of the Wind, and the full The Penny Family album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on audio CD wherever they perform live. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.