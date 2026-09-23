The Ninth of July – Butch Waller

The name Butch Waller is synonymous with bluegrass in the Golden State. As leader of the West Coast band High Country since 1968, Waller has garnered much respect for his commitment to tradition within his musical approach. His latest solo release, The Ninth of July, is a collection of mostly original compositions, all with Butch’s signature take on Bill Monroe’s style mandolin picking.

Brown Sugar Hills is as Monroe-esque as you can possibly get. With a clear nod to the compositions featured on Monroe’s iconic Master of Bluegrass album, Butch shows that he not only understands Bill’s mastery, but that he’s able to take that knowledge and apply it to something completely fresh. Waller is backed by an all-star cast all throughout this album, among them producer Matt Dudman on guitar and bass, Butch’s brother Bob Waller on guitar, Tom Bekeny on fiddle, as well as Sandy Rothman, Larry Cohea, Keith Little, Avram Siegel, Victor Skidaneko, Paul Shelasky, and Jim Mintun.

Speaking of Bill Monroe, the title track, The Ninth of July, does an excellent job telling the story of how he acquired his famous Gibson F-5 mandolin, signed by Lloyd Loar on July 9, 1923. It’s one of three vocal-oriented tracks on this project. Another of those selections, Left Here Alone, has a strong Reno & Smiley flavor with excellent harmony vocals provided by fellow mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski, who also plays remarkable twin mandolin to Butch’s lead on several tracks.

Iron Horse Breakdown is an up tempo number with a bouncy feel while The Fair Bonnie is a gentle, lilting piece that does a beautiful job of capturing Waller’s natural tone on the mandolin.

Mississippi Sawyer is one of two familiar tracks on this project. It’s a great example of Butch’s ability to make a tried and true favorite his own. The closing selection, Gospel Medley, shows Waller’s interpretations of What A Friend We Have In Jesus and Leaning On The Everlasting Arms. With sparse instrumental accompaniment, this track is another brilliant example of the strong, shimmering tone that Butch can bring from his instrument.

At eighty two years old, Butch Waller is still in very fine form. The Ninth of July does not only show that, but it also illustrates why he’s such a beloved figure within the California bluegrass scene and the mandolin community.