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Memories on the Moon video from Jaelee Roberts

Event Details

Jaelee Roberts

Jaelee Roberts has a music video for her current single on Mountain Home Music, Memories on the Moon, written by Billy Droze, Keith Barnacastle, and Rebekah Speer.

It’s a sincere ballad about losing someone you love, which Roberts has said is quite personal for her. So much so that producing the video had the same effect.

“Creating the video for Memories on the Moon was such a special experience because it gave me the chance to bring the emotion of the song to life in a visual way. The first time I heard the demo for the song I could see it in my mind, and I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to shoot this video.

This song is all about love, loss, and holding on to the memories that stay with us long after someone is gone, and I wanted every scene to feel honest and heartfelt. I hope when people watch the video that they see a piece of their own story reflected in it, and it helps them feel less alone in whatever they’re carrying. 

Thanks so much to Tom Turk, Rebekah Speer, Alexis Peas, and Joelie Young for helping me make this vision a reality, and to Gunnar Peas for his unplanned cameo!”

Assisting Jaelee on the track are Tony Wray on acoustic guitar, Alan Bartram on bass, Justin Moses on mandolin and dobro, and Ron Stewart on banjo. Zack Arnold added harmony vocals.

Have a look and listen.

Memories on the Moon is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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