Red Ball Rocket Train video from High Fidelity

High Fidelity with Pam Mabry, Mayor of Newbern, TN where they shot the Red Ball Rocket Train video

Well, that didn’t take long.

Not a month after the release of their current single with Rebel Records, Red Ball Rocket Train, High Fidelity has produced an accompanying music video, shot at the historic Newbern Depot in Newbern, TN. The location solidifies the band’s founding character as preservationists of the sound of early bluegrass music, something they accomplish with aplomb.

The song was selected from the recorded catalog of Mac Odell, which he recorded with his Alabama Jubilees in 1950.

Hi-Fi banjo man Kurt Stephenson, a resident of Dyersburg, TN, noted to the group what an appropriate spot the Depot would be, nearby in Newbern. After reaching out to the local chamber of commerce, the Mayor of Newbern, Pam Mabry, was notified of their interest in shooting the video there, and she went out of her way to arrange the shoot. It didn’t hurt that Mayor Mabry is a bluegrass fan herself, with family ties to the music. She even took the time to be on hand and facilitate as the video was captured at the Depot.

Alex Gomez was chosen as videographer, who worked closely with High Fidelity to create and record their vision for the video.

Fiddler Corrina Rose Logston Stephens says that they are very pleased with the result.

“Alex has been wonderful to work with. We collaborated on the vision and ideas, and we just love how the video turned out.”

Noticing a similarity on-site between the Newbern Depot and the cover of Jim & Jesse’s classic Bluegrass Special album from 1963, they included a retro easter egg in homage as the cover art for the video.

Corrina said that it was a small thing, but gave them all a chuckle.

“It was just the perfect cherry on top for the whole experience. We’re so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen and are thrilled with the result.”

Along with Corrina, we see Jeremy Stephens on guitar and lead vocal, Stephenson on banjo, and Daniel Amick on mandolin.

Have a look at what they created.

Red Ball Rocket Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.