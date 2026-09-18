This Ol’ Place Is Home To Me from Tidalwave Road

Pinecastle Records has released another single for Tidalwave Road, taken from their current album, Skin and Bone.

It’s one written by David Stewart called This Ol’ Place Is Home To Me, a straight-up grasser about the comforts of home and family, and memories of growing up in a less complicated situation.

Robert Sulfridge, guitarist with the band, says that all the guys connected with the story right away.

“This song took us back to a simpler time of our childhood when we were running around in the hollers of Kentucky playing with our cousins. Our doors were always unlocked and we always had the yard full of good dogs. Our homes were old and passed down through several generations, but they were still strong and felt safe.

Musically, it reminded us of a Terry Baucom and Wyatt Rice song. So we were very grateful to take this to the studio and put our spin on it. As usual, Steve Wilson pulled the best out of us on this track!!



We hope you all enjoy it as much as we do.”

The song caught the attention of veteran actor Robert Taylor, known for his recurring role in the Longmire series, a friend of songwriter David Stewart, and he shared this video in support. (Click to view)

Along with Sulfridge on the track, we hear bandmates Ben Parker on banjo and lead vocal, Carlie Parker on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Daniel Parker on bass.

Check it out.

This Ol’ Place Is Home To Me, and the full Skin and Bone album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.