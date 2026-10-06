Marlboros in Muskogee drops for Sister Sadie

Down The Road Records has just released a new single from Sister Sadie, the female bluegrass supergroup headed up by veteran Nashville fiddler Deanie Richardson.

With the intriguing title, Marlboros in Muskogee, this song, written by Richardson with Dani Flowers, Jon Randall Stewart, and Jessi Alexander, is a snapshot of life on the road for musical artists. It was inspired by a trip the band took together, all jammed into a van, where they pulled a trailer out west on a tour that covered thousands of miles from Nashville, through through Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, and back again. The tour was capped by a 30-hour straight-through drive back home.

Though it was a run they were all dreading, the ladies of Sister Sadie say it ended up being one they’ll never forget.

Guitarist Flowers sings the lead, supported by her bandmates Richardson on fiddle, Gena Britt on fiddle, Jaelee Roberts on guitar and harmony vocal, Rainy Miatke on mandolin, and Katie Blomarz-Kimball on bass.

The single finds the Sisters leaning into the acoustic country sound they have been featuring of late, but here is an acoustic version they filmed for Creekside Sessions during the summer.

And here is the studio version, just released.

<a href="https://sistersadie.bandcamp.com/album/marlboros-in-muskogee">Marlboros in Muskogee by Sister Sadie</a>

Marlboros in Muskogee is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Down The Road Records for an airplay copy.