Louisiana Saturday Night from Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass

Pinecastle Records has released their latest single for Lorraine Jordan & The Country Grass Show, another peak at the band’s upcoming Country Grass II project. Like its predecessor, the album contains bluegrass arrangements of country classics, many featuring the original artist.

This newest track is the band’s cut of Louisiana Saturday Night, a 1981 hit for Mel McDaniel that had been previously recorded by Don Williams, and written by his longtime collaborator, Bob McDill. The song had seen an earlier bluegrass take when the Heights of Grass included it as the title cut on their 1979 album with Outlet Records.

Now it gets the Country Grass treatment, sung by Allen Dyer, who also plays guitar and sings with Lorraine’s Carolina Road band. He is supported by bandmates Kent Dixon on mandolin, Garrett Newton on banjo, Tim Tew on guitar and reso-guitar, Matt Hooper on fiddle, and Jordan on bass. Tim and Allen add the harmony vocals.

It makes for a nice cajun-influenced, fiddle-fueled grasser. Have a listen.

Louisiana Saturday Night is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.