Little Bit of Hurricane from Rock Hearts

New England’s Rock Hearts chose to release their latest single, Little Bit of Hurricane, during last month’s IBMA World of Bluegrass convention in Chattanooga, TN. It was a subtle nod to the fact that twice during the time WOB was hosted in Raleigh, NC, the assembled throng of grassers was visited by a hurricane and forced to move everything indoors.

The song is not about an actual weather event, but inspired by a conversation between Rock Hearts’ guitarist and vocalist Alex MacLeod and songwriter Mark Brinkman at a previous IBMA convention.

Alex shares the backstory…

“Shortly after meeting Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman at the 2024 IBMA WOB Songwriter’s Showcase in Raleigh, we stopped for a brief coffee. In that time, my then 13-year-old daughter called me a dozen times. Brink asked if I needed to answer the phone.

I said, ‘Brink, let me describe my daughter to you.’ I elaborated, ‘She’s powerful like a tornado, and then beautiful as a rainbow, a bit of hurricane, and a bit of a sunshine; she is fiercely loyal to her friends, won’t hesitate for a second to defend someone she loves, she’s a little crazy and enjoys racing BMX and playing rugby, and yet, she can be so sweet.’

I recall Brink’s face lighting up, saying, ‘I love those contrasts.’

About a month later, he sent me a demo of Little Bit of Hurricane. How could he, without having ever met my daughter Piper, nail the song?

It was really a powerful moment, and a great song that is immensely relatable.”

MacLeod sings the song, with support from bandmates Joe Deetz on banjo, Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass.

Check it out.

Little Bit of Hurricane is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.