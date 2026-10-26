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Kyle Windbeck to Lonesome River Band

Event Details

Kyle Windbeck

Lonesome River Band has announced the departure of bassist Kameron Keller, who had spent the past five years touring and recording with the band. He is leaving to pursue a new career in studio production and audio engineering.

Formed in 1982, LRB has been at the forefront of contemporary bluegrass from the beginning, releasing a number of albums now considered essential listening for anyone seeking to understand recent developments in the music. The group is now led by banjo player Sammy Shelor, the longest-serving member of Lonesome River Band with 36 years under his belt.

In Kameron’s stead, LRB is bringing in Kyle Windbeck on bass.

Speaking jointly, the band shared high praise for their newest road mate.

“Kyle has played several dates with us over the past couple of years, and has always been professional and ready for the gig when he steps onstage. We are thrilled to have him stepping into this important role!

We are planning a new batch of songs to be released in 2027, as well as bringing older songs back into the lineup for the upcoming shows. 

As always, many thanks to the fans for supporting LRB for the past 44 years!!”

Windbeck has been playing a lot of music since graduating from Shenandoah University with a Bachelor of Arts in Recording & Audio Arts degree. He’s spent time with Sideline, and has been recording of late in partnership with Darren Beachley.

Kyle shared a few more groups he’s played with in sharing this news online.

“For the last few years I’ve been honored to play with many amazing groups in bluegrass Sideline, NewFound Road, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and many more. Now I’ll be starting a new role with the one and only Lonesome River Band!

So excited to hit the road with these guys and makes some killer music.”

Here’s video of Kyle’s first show as a member of LRB.

In addition to Shelor, Lonesome River Band includes Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Jesse Smathers on guitar, and Adam Miller on mandolin.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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