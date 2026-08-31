John Fogleman to Nathan Stanley & Constant Sorrow

Nathan Stanley, grandson of the late Dr. Ralph Stanley, has added a new bassist to his band, Constant Sorrow.
Stanley shared..
“I’m very proud and excited to announce that John Fogleman, from North Carolina, is the newest member of my band, Constant Sorrow.
John is not only a wonderful man, but also a fine musician with a deep love for the music. I’m truly honored to have him join us, and I’m looking forward to sharing this next chapter of Constant Sorrow with John on bass. It’s hard to beat musicians from the great state of North Carolina.”
Fogleman reflected in turn…
“I met Nathan Stanley in 2016, when Dewey Brown asked me to join them for a show to play bass, that turned out to be a movie. It was called Believe, a Christmas movie, that was filmed on top of Grundy Mountain, Virginia, and in Bristol.
Dewey was Dr. Ralph Stanley’s fiddle player for the Clinch Mountain Boys, and after Ralph’s passing, he helped Nathan Stanley, grandson of Dr. Ralph continue his music. I played a couple more shows after the movie.
Just recently, I was asked to fill-in on bass, since his last bass player, Becky Webb, acquired a bass job at Dollywood. After the first returning show in New York in mid August 2026, Stanley asked me to join full-time as bassist. I gladly accepted, and am getting ready to go on an out west tour, including Canada.
I’m very excited! I grew up on Stanley music, and will strive to provide a solid foundation for Nathan Stanley’s band, Constant Sorrow, as a tribute Dr. Ralph Stanley’s traditional bluegrass music!”
Look for Nathan Stanley & Constant Sorrow on tour, starting in Texas with stops in New Mexico, Colorado, and then the west coast.