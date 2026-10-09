I’m on My Way Back Home Again from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

The latest single from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, I’m on My Way Home Again, is a classic from The Everly Brothers’ catalog. Recorded by the Everlys in 1969, it makes a new bluegrass appearance today on Rebel Records for Seth and the boys.

Mulder was introduced to the notion of recording this song by Dudley Connell, who had produced the prior project from Midnight Run. Ultimately, they dropped it from the record because both felt the song needed another verse.

Seth says that the idea stayed in his head.

“I’ve always loved the song and wanted to record it, so when we started working on this album, I knew it was time to come back to it.

I already had the uptempo arrangement laid out in my head, and the rest of the band really helped bring that vision to life in the studio. I still didn’t have the lyrics to the new verse finished, and I ended up writing the second verse in the studio right before we recorded the vocals.

It was one of those songs I’d been holding onto for a long time—it just didn’t feel complete until now.

I hope y’all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it for you!”

With Seth on mandolin and lead vocal, with support from Anthony Howell on banjo and rhythm guitar, Carter Lester on lead guitar, David Mansfield on fiddle, and Carter Eddy on bass. John Meador adds a tenor vocal, with Howell on baritone.

Check it out.

I’m on My Way Back Home Again is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.