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Hard Times Down the Road video from The Earl Brothers

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The Earl Brothers

With IBMA’s World of Bluegrass upon us, now is a great time for some of The Earl Brothers’ bluegrass trance music.

They have released a new music video for one of their old tracks, Hard Times Down The Road, from the band’s Outlaw Hillbilly album.

Robert Earl Davis, who wrote the song, sings the lead, and plays banjo, shared a few words about re-releasing the song with a video.

“I’ve been exploring new approaches to filmmaking, using music from The Earl Brothers’ catalog as a starting point for new creative possibilities. This latest project has given me an opportunity to bring one of our older songs to life through a new visual interpretation.

The music is classic, old-style Earl Brothers. The new film adds another visual dimension to the song while preserving the character of the original recording.”

Robert’s video nicely preserves the trance-like effect of the Brothers’ music, with its distinct Stanley-inspired flavor.

Check it out.

You can learn a bit more about The Earl Brothers online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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