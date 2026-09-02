ETSU Bluegrass seeking 2027-28 Artist in Residence

The Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN is currently seeking candidates for an Artist in Residence during the 2027-2028 academic year.
This is a full-time, non-tenure track position which can be renewed for an additional year. Artists are selected based on outstanding professional achievement, demonstrated creative excellence, and recognition within the bluegrass, old time, or roots music field.
Once selected, the duties of the Artist in Residence are to produce and share live and/or recorded musical work, mentor students in private instruction and collaboration, and promote the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Program throughout the duration of employment. Basically, the job is to assist the program in preparing students for a career in these music fields, and share about this position when touring.
The successful candidate will possess:
- Professional-level musical ability and experience
- Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills
- Up-to-date and experiential knowledge of the bluegrass and roots music industry
- Ability to promote the program to a wide range of audiences
- Ability to collaborate with students to create musical work
- Ability to help prepare students for careers as bluegrass or roots music professionals
- Commitment to fostering a collegial learning environment in which equity, inclusion, and innovation are encouraged.
Previous holders of this position include Brittany Haas, Mike Compton, Tim Stafford, and currently, Missy Raines.
It will be necessary for the Artist in Residence to be on campus while classes are in session for a least a couple of days each week.
Program Director Dan Boner shares just how much these artists have contributed during their appointments.
“Our Artist in Residence position is now in its sixth year, with Missy Raines back again for her second year. The residency has brought musicians of the highest caliber into close, sustained contact with our students and the university community. Each has left a distinct musical and personal imprint on the program through lessons, musical collaborations, performances, conversations, and the everyday example of a working musician who has built a life in this music.
The position gives students an ongoing and meaningful connection with a musician whose experience, artistry, and perspective can deepen the work taking place throughout the program. We look forward to welcoming the next Artist in Residence and continuing that legacy.”
And Missy remarked on just how consequential it has been for her.
“Being Artist in Residence has been a meaningful and inspiring experience, and I am so thankful for this opportunity. It is incredibly fulfilling to work with the students each week, to witness their progress and curiosity, and to be part of the creative process with them.”
The position offers a salary of $69,500 with a full benefits package.
Full details and a link to apply online can be found on the ETSU jobs board.