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Carolina Bluegrass Style performs on the Josie Music Awards

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Carolina Bluegrass Style on the Josie Music Awards

Carolina Bluegrass Style open the 2026 Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry

This past Sunday, September 20, saw the 12th annual Josie Music Awards Show, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. As the gala concert and awards presentation began, it was to the music of Carolina Bluegrass Style, who had been booked in to open the show.

When the lights came up, the large Opry House audience heard the band play their song, Ain’t Coming Back, and the guys were greeted to a warm reception right from the start. Then as the night wore on, two members of the group were called as individual award winners.

Speaking jointly, Carolina Bluegrass Style said of the evening…

“To be invited to perform The Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House was already something we never imagined would happen. Then to walk onto that stage, perform our song, hear that crowd, and have Tyler and David recognized with these awards made the entire night something we will carry with us forever. We are incredibly honored and grateful.”

The members of Carolina Bluegrass Style are Tommy Thomas on bass, David Prosser on banjo, Don Ashley on fiddle, and Tyler Chasten on guitar.

The Josie Music Awards are held annually to honor independent artists, who often get short shrift from the music industry. They describe their mission thusly:

The mission of the Josie Music Awards is to honor, recognize and reward excellence, outstanding talents, and remain focused on the creativity across the independent music industry.  Every submission is carefully reviewed for consideration by an all-pro-panel of judges since 2015. We acknowledge all music genres, and each are celebrated through one winner in each genre in many of the categories.

Given the wide range of musical styles honored by the Josie’s, there are a great many winners each year, but let’s have a look at the bluegrass-related awards from Sunday night.

  • Group of the Year, Bluegrass – The Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters
  • Vocalist of the Year, Bluegrass – Tyler Chasteen
  • Song of the Year, BluegrassWild Flower, Jackson Hollow
  • Album of the Year, Bluegrass Color Me Blue, Crandall Creek
  • Musician of the Year, String Instruments, Banjo – David Prosser

Congratulations and well done all!

Carolina Bluegrass Style at the 2026 Josie Music Awards

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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