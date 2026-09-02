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Empty Glass of Gin from J.M. Clifford

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J.M. Clifford

Regular readers are well aware of our ongoing praise for New York bluegrass singer and songwriter J.M. Clifford. An especially talented writer with a unique voice is always welcome in our music, and we anticipate his new releases with gusto.

Clifford’s next album, Things That We Can’t Change, is set to drop October 16, and a new single, Empty Glass of Gin, is available now. The song is one of deep anguish, setting the bright lights and frantic activity of New York City against one man’s past that won’t let him go.

He says that learning to live with mistakes is one of the toughest assignments.

“I think regret is one of the saddest emotions to process. It can be so hard to let go of the past. To forgive other people. To forgive yourself. People choose to deal with really difficult feelings in all sorts of ways. I’d like to say that my better angels always win the day, but that’s not the reality. I think most of us at one point or another try to solve a problem by creating another one.”

Studio support came from Wes Corbett on banjo, Shaun Richardson on mandolin, Chris Eldridge and J.M. Clifford on guitar, Christian Sedelmeyer on fiddle, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass. Liz Dewey and Justin Blanner added harmony vocals.

They turn in a fast-moving grasser with a bit of an old time vibe, proving yet again that nothing beats an upbeat bluegrass song with an aura of sadness about it.

Have a listen.

Empty Glass of Gin is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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