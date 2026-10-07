David Parmley doing well after bypass surgery

Wonderful news from David Parmley following yesterday’s cardiac surgery at the University of Kentucky yesterday.

He was scheduled for a quadruple bypass, as doctors had located four blockages ahead of the procedure, but it turned out to be only a triple, when they discovered that there were two blockages in a single artery.

David’s wife, Beckie, reports that he is sitting up, doing well, and feeling as well as you can be after heart surgery. She said that he walked as far as they would let him today, and was ready to go farther. His chest tubes have already been removed.

Best of all, he is being released from the ICU today. There is typically a three-day minimum stay in intensive care after a bypass, a sure sign that Parmley has weathered it well.

They both thank everyone for all the prayers and well-wishes.

We look forward to hearing more news of a full recovery for this bluegrass legend. At only 67 years of age, we’re hoping for much more David Parmley music before he is finished performing.