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David Parmley doing well after bypass surgery

Event Details

David Parmley

Wonderful news from David Parmley following yesterday’s cardiac surgery at the University of Kentucky yesterday.

He was scheduled for a quadruple bypass, as doctors had located four blockages ahead of the procedure, but it turned out to be only a triple, when they discovered that there were two blockages in a single artery.

David’s wife, Beckie, reports that he is sitting up, doing well, and feeling as well as you can be after heart surgery. She said that he walked as far as they would let him today, and was ready to go farther. His chest tubes have already been removed.

Best of all, he is being released from the ICU today. There is typically a three-day minimum stay in intensive care after a bypass, a sure sign that Parmley has weathered it well.

They both thank everyone for all the prayers and well-wishes.

We look forward to hearing more news of a full recovery for this bluegrass legend. At only 67 years of age, we’re hoping for much more David Parmley music before he is finished performing.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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