Danny Paisley to Tunberry Records

Danny Paisley, surely among the most beloved and admired artists in bluegrass music, has been announced as the latest signee with Turnberry Records. He will bring his unmistakable voice and traditional bluegrass sound to the Nashville label, along with his crack touring band, The Southern Grass.
Now a veteran of the music business, Paisley has been involved in bluegrass since he was a young man, working alongside his father, Bob Paisley, original leader of The Southern Grass. Now Danny’s son Ryan performs with his dad in much the same way.
Keith Barnacastle of Turnberry Records says that they are delighted to have them on the team.
“When you talk about the legends of traditional bluegrass music, Danny Paisley’s name belongs in that conversation. For more than 50 years, Danny has been out there performing this music, staying true to his roots, and giving audiences the real deal. His voice, his passion, and his dedication to traditional bluegrass are second to none.
We have tremendous respect for Danny and everything he has accomplished throughout his career. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Turnberry Records family and be part of the next chapter of his incredible musical journey.”
More information about new music from Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass will be forthcoming soon.