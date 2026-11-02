DANA video from Grass is Greener

Grass is Greener is a bluegrass band from Barcelona in Spain, who have written a tune and produced a music video in remembrance of a terrible storm that hit Valencia in 2024. Serious flooding resulted from a weather condition known as Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos, or DANA. More than 200 people died in the floods, and the band released the video on October 29, the two year anniversary of the flood.

In English this storm system would be called a cut-off low, where an isolated low pressure cell develops, separate from the primary air stream. This traps cooler air aloft with warmer air below, and huge storms can build in minutes, dropping torrential rain with very little warning.

The tune was inspired by a DANA that hit recently in Catalonia where the band members live, and brought back memories of the destruction two years ago.

The guys wrote the tune, and dedicate it to the people in Valencia and Catalonia who are suffering today for the very same reasons.

They call the tune DANA, which shows a strong Bill Monroe influence. One presumes that he would be proud to hear such music being written and recorded so far from Kentucky.

Bluegrass lovers in Barcelona are looking forward to this week’s Al Ras Bluegrass Festival, which begins on Wednesday, November 4, and runs through the weekend. Bluegrass acts from all over Europe come to play as the festival takes over a number of venues in Barcelona.

Find out more about Al Ras online.