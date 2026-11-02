Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

DANA video from Grass is Greener

Event Details

Grass Is Greener

Grass is Greener is a bluegrass band from Barcelona in Spain, who have written a tune and produced a music video in remembrance of a terrible storm that hit Valencia in 2024. Serious flooding resulted from a weather condition known as Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos, or DANA. More than 200 people died in the floods, and the band released the video on October 29, the two year anniversary of the flood.

In English this storm system would be called a cut-off low, where an isolated low pressure cell develops, separate from the primary air stream. This traps cooler air aloft with warmer air below, and huge storms can build in minutes, dropping torrential rain with very little warning.

The tune was inspired by a DANA that hit recently in Catalonia where the band members live, and brought back memories of the destruction two years ago.

The guys wrote the tune, and dedicate it to the people in Valencia and Catalonia who are suffering today for the very same reasons.

They call the tune DANA, which shows a strong Bill Monroe influence. One presumes that he would be proud to hear such music being written and recorded so far from Kentucky.

Bluegrass lovers in Barcelona are looking forward to this week’s Al Ras Bluegrass Festival, which begins on Wednesday, November 4, and runs through the weekend. Bluegrass acts from all over Europe come to play as the festival takes over a number of venues in Barcelona.

Find out more about Al Ras online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Leave a Reply

Explore More Bluegrass...

Wayne Henderson Guitars

A celebration of Wayne Henderson’s 1,000th guitar

Read More
Bill Clifton

Bill Clifton passes

Read More
The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County

The Great Skillet Killin’ of Jericho County opens in Georgia

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County

The Great Skillet Killin’ of Jericho County opens in Georgia

Read More
Pharis & Jason Romero

These Are The Days That Turn In To Years — Pharis & Jason Romero

Read More
Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival

Nothin’ Fancy Festival gets new home

Read More
Balsam Range

Simple Man from Balsam Range

Read More
Zach Top

Zach Top helps out Taylor’s Camp in Washington

Read More
Bluegrass & Brew

Photos from Bluegrass & Brew 2026

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!