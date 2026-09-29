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Carolyne Van Lierop Boone to Mountain Fever Records

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Carolyne Van Lierop Boone

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Carolyne Van Lierop Boone to the label.

The talented Florida native has spent years playing banjo and singing as a member of the Amanda Cook Band. In fact, she is a founding member, who has also contributed some of her songs to the group’s recordings.

Carolyne grew up around bluegrass, and performed with her grandfather’s band, The Sheriff’s Posse, as a young lady. That led to stints with Big River Bluegrass Band, and The Rivertown Girls, a band that she put together with her cousins. They went on to record a number of albums, and were popular in the Florida, Alabama, and Georgia bluegrass scene.

When Amanda packed up and moved to Virginia, Carolyne followed suit, where she married fellow bluegrass artist Troy Boone and settled in the western part of the state.

Cook speaks highly of her latest signee, from her position as President of Mountain Fever Records.

“I’m really excited to have Carolyne join the Mountain Fever family in this new capacity. I’ve had the privilege of watching her grow as a musician and songwriter for many years, and I’ve always known there was so much more to her story. This album really gives people the opportunity to hear Carolyne’s voice as a songwriter and an artist, and I’m thrilled that Mountain Fever gets to be part of that.”

Expect to hear more from Carolyne’s upcoming project in the near future.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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