David Parmley cancelling the rest of his 2026 shows

Veteran bluegrass balladeer and 2025 inductee into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, David Parmley, has announced the cancellation of his remaining bookings for 2026.

His doctors have found some coronary issues and have David scheduled for bypass surgery on October 6. They found four blockages that can’t be stunted, so it’s under the knife he goes.

Having suffered a pair of heart attacks in recent years, David is taking his doctor’s advice seriously, and will spend the rest of this year recovering.

Fortunately, coronary bypass surgery is a commonplace these days, and we hope to hear that Parmley is back on his feet in no time.

He plans to return to the road in 2027.

Get well soon David Parmley!