Bluegrass Canada: The Bordergrass Alliance

This feature is another contribution from Bluegrass Canada, the magazine of the Bluegrass Music Association of Canada. It was written by Mike Snedden, the Vice President of British Columbia’s Summerland Bluegrass Society.

The Bordergrass Alliance is a dynamic collaborative project that brings together some of the most skilled bluegrass musicians from the Pacific Northwest. Formed in early 2025, this cross-border group features a blend of talent from both Canada and the United States. The band’s name is a respectful nod to the historic Bluegrass Alliance, chosen to reflect the diverse backgrounds of its members: Kelowna’s own Chris Baxter (banjo) and Nils Loewen (bass), with Mark Kilianski (guitar) of the Nashville-based duo Golden Shoals, and Kian Dye (fiddle/mandolin) from the Portland and Bellingham areas.

In January 2026, the band embarked on an ambitious eight-day tour across Western Canada, starting in Edmonton at the Rivercity Bluegrass Festival, and traveling through Medicine Hat, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Golden before concluding in the Okanagan. For the Summerland Bluegrass Society, the final tour stop on January 23 was a significant milestone. As an organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of bluegrass and old-time country music, hosting their first professional concert outside of their festival aligned perfectly with their vision of building a vibrant regional community. The venue, the Okanagan Mission Community Hall, affectionately known as “The Red Barn,” provided the perfect atmosphere for a night advertised as both a concert and a barn dance.

By the time the tour reached its final stop, the quartet had developed a remarkable level of cohesion. Having spent a week on the road, the band’s energy and vocal harmonies were incredibly tight, and they maintained a relaxed stage presence characterized by fun and engaging banter. The evening’s program balanced traditional standards with deeper cuts, and the second set featured a “variety show” segment. This allowed individual members to showcase styles from their other musical projects. A particular highlight of the evening was a solo performance by Nils Loewen; his deep vocal range and command of the bass during a rendition of Sixteen Tons captivated the room and showcased the instrument’s resonant power.

The event drew a diverse crowd, filling the hall to capacity while leaving just enough room for dancing. Those in attendance were struck by the genuine connection between the performers and the crowd, with many newcomers to the genre finding the group’s high-energy delivery to be an infectious introduction to live bluegrass. Beyond the technical proficiency, the performance felt like a celebration of international friendship through music.

While the Bordergrass Alliance remains a side project for its busy members, the group intends to continue touring and recording as their schedules allow. With a performance already scheduled for the Winthrop Folk and Roots Festival in late 2026, this “supergroup” is poised to remain a notable and welcome presence in the Canadian bluegrass scene.

About the Author:

Mike Snedden is the Vice President of British Columbia’s Summerland Bluegrass Society. A dedicated bass player and wanna-be guitar player, he advocates for the genre and works to foster a vibrant bluegrass and old-time country music community throughout the Okanagan region.