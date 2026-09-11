Cumberland Mountain Music Show – Cumberland Gap, TN

Bluegrass fans love tradition, and always hate to see them die. But it doesn’t have to take decades for one to become established, which we miss when they’re gone.

Such is the case with the Cumberland Mountain Music Show in Cumberland Gap, TN. Started in 2012 by Steve Gulley and Dale Ann Bradley, the show was intended as an affordable, family-friendly hometown music show built around the music of the Cumberland Mountains. It has been held from the beginning at the Cumberland Gap Convention Center, which is part of Lincoln Memorial University there in town.

A house band provided the backing for Steve and Dale Ann, and such invited guest performers who graced the regularly occurring show. It quickly became a central meeting place for lovers of traditional mountain music, but as Bradley’s touring career took off, she had to step away. But Steve made it a priority to remain a part of the show.

Another crucial ingredient was Larry Carter, a popular east Tennessee radio host, musician, and sound engineer. He joined the Cumberland Mountain Music Show as chief audio engineer, and promoted it heavily on the radio, and wherever he might be in the region.

Tragedy struck the show April 30, 2019, when Carter died suddenly from a heart attack at 62 years of age. He had become such an important part of the production that those involved putting it on decided that they couldn’t go on without him. So after less than seven years, the very popular concert series was cancelled. Then, just over a year later, we lost Steve Gulley to pancreatic cancer. It felt as though the Mountain Music Show was a thing of the past.

But less than five years on, Cumberland Gap saw its revival, thanks to Bryan Turner, one of the players in the original house band.

He says that he missed the show so much, both for its musical variety, and for its serving as a focus of the region’s musical community. So he brought it back.

“There is something about making music in that convention center in historic Cumberland Gap that is very special to me. I missed it. I wanted to bring back that feeling that was once there, not only so I could feel it again, but so other people could too. It’s a lot of work, but it has been so worth it.”

Once the decision was taken, Turner needed to regain the cooperation off Lincoln Memorial for the use of the Convention Center, which is a bit of a grand title for the homey hall where the show is put on.

“Lincoln Memorial University has been so good to us. We absolutely could not do this show without their support. From the very beginning of bringing it back, they have believed in what we’re trying to do, and have helped us make it possible. We’re incredibly thankful to have them as a partner.”

Their first show back was in December of 2023, and since that time there has been a concert most every month. Bryan was delighted to find that the musicians were eager to come back and play, and the local music lovers were just as eager to attend.

They purposely keep admission fees low, charging $8 for advance tickets, and $10 at the door. Children 10 years old and under are welcome at no charge. A family spirit remains, just as had been part of the first iteration of the concerts.

Bryan leads the house band, playing bass, along with Stuart Wyrick on banjo, Justin Salyer on guitar, Clint Hurd on mandolin, and Sawyer Blankenship on fiddle.

Also helping with the family spirit is Turner’s actual family. His dad, Bill, still performs at the Cumberland Mountain Music Show at 82 years old, and his mom, Geraldine, handles the concessions. Nieces Taylor and Gracie, and nephew Dylan, help out on show days, as does Taylor’s husband, Elliot.

Even Bryans five-year-old daughter, Ava, is involved, coming up to sing on many concerts, which has become a fan favorite.

Bluegrass lovers throughout east Tennessee are invited to come out to the monthly Cumberland Mountain Music Show, and help keep the tradition alive.

Full details and show dates can be found online.