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Stone Blind Love from Kevin Denney

Event Details

Kevin Denney

Turnberry Records has dropped a new single from Kentucky’s country-tinged grasser Kevin Denney.

Kevin got his start singing bluegrass and gospel music, before taking a turn to country songwriting in Nashville. But he’s back where he belongs writing and singing his own bluegrass songs, like this latest, Stone Blind Love.

It’s a love song about a man who feels something stirring in his heart, but feels restrained by past heartbreak. The lyrics urge him to jump in anyway, with Stone Blind Love.

Studio assistance came from Dustin Benson on guitar, Russ Carson on banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin,, Josh Matheney on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass. Don Rigsby adds harmony vocals.

It’s mighty lonesome. Have a listen.

Stone Blind Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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