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Billy Strings’ Ionia Freak Fair photos

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Billy Strings Ionia Freak Fair

Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair – photo © Steve Baran

Grand Rapids photographer Steve Baran has shared these images taken at the Ionia Freak Fair, the hometown festival put on by Billy Strings this past weekend. Like most anything he touches, it was a sold-out event, held at the Ionia Fairgrounds, in Ionia, MI, near where Billy was raised.

The Fair offered two full days of top acts from the more progressive and jammier side of the bluegrass world. And of course our Mr. Strings sat in with all of them, and performed with his own band.

Will this become an annual event? Keep an eye peeled for an announcement if so.

Billy Strings joins Full Cord at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings joins Full Cord at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Full Cord at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Full Cord at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Lindsay Lou at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Mark Lavengood at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Vince Herman with Leftover Salmon at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Leftover Salmon at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Lindsay Lou at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Vince Herman with Leftover Salmon at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Lindsay Lou at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Failing with Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Andy Thorn with Leftover Salmon at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Royal Masat with Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Royal Masat with Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Mark Lavengood at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Sierra Hull at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Sierra Hull at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings and his band join Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings and his band join Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Sierra Hull at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Jarrod Walker with Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Dave Bruzza and Anders Beck with Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Mike Devol with Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Michael Arlen Bont and Paul Hoffman with Greensky Bluegrass at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Alex Hargreaves with Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran
Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair - photo © Steve Baran

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