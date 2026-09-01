Billy Strings’ Ionia Freak Fair photos

Billy Strings at the Ionia Freak Fair – photo © Steve Baran

Grand Rapids photographer Steve Baran has shared these images taken at the Ionia Freak Fair, the hometown festival put on by Billy Strings this past weekend. Like most anything he touches, it was a sold-out event, held at the Ionia Fairgrounds, in Ionia, MI, near where Billy was raised.

The Fair offered two full days of top acts from the more progressive and jammier side of the bluegrass world. And of course our Mr. Strings sat in with all of them, and performed with his own band.

Will this become an annual event? Keep an eye peeled for an announcement if so.