Acoustics returns to vinyl for Tony Rice’s 75th birthday

In further celebration of the 75th birthday year of the late, great guitarist, Tony Rice, Craft Recordings will reissue his brilliant 1979 album, Acoustics, the debut release from The Tony Rice Unit. The all-instrumental project will be available December 4 on remastered all-analog vinyl, and in both standard and HD digital for download.

Acoustics was Rice’s first new music after leaving The David Grisman Quintet, of which he had been a founding member. It continued very much in the same “new acoustic” mode that he helped pioneer with Grisman, but with more of a mainstream jazz influence.

Playing alongside Tony were Sam Bush, David Grisman, and Mike Marshall on mandolin, Richard Greene on fiddle, and Todd Phillips on bass.

It seems hard to believe, but Craft Recordings says that Acoustics has been out of print on vinyl for almost 50 years. The music still sounds as fresh as it did all that time ago. Collectors will certainly want this one on their shelf.

The track listing remains as it was when recorded in 1978:

Side A:

Gasology Blues for Paradise Old Gray Coat Four on Six

Side B:

So Much Swing ’51 New Waltz Fast Floyd

Pre-orders and pre-saves are enabled now from Craft Recordings online.