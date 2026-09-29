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Moses drops for Rebekah Speer

Event Details

Rebekah Speer

Huckleberry Records has released a new single from Rebekah Speer, her grassed-up cover of Patty Griffin’s Moses.

Rebekah has reimagined this songs, 30 years since it first appeared on Griffin’s debut album, Living With Ghosts, saying that she discerned something in the original that the songwriter never saw.

“I’ve always loved songs that leave enough room for you to find yourself inside of them, and Moses is one of those songs.

Patty Griffin is such an extraordinary songwriter. There’s an intensity in the lyric that immediately grabbed me, but I kept hearing the song differently in my head faster, driving, and surrounded by bluegrass instrumentation and harmonies.

I wanted to honor what she wrote without simply recreating what had already been done.

For me, bluegrass has never been about putting walls around the music. A great song is a great song. Sometimes all it needs is a different perspective to show you something that was there all along.”

Speer takes the lead vocal, supported by Tony Wray on guitar, Derek Vaden on banjo, Justin Moses on fiddle, mandolin, and reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Jaelee Roberts, Katie Blomarz-Kimball, nd Teri Reid.

They turn in a delightful track. Check it out.

Moses is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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