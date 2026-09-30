Self-Titled – Rare Company

The state of California has boasted a vibrant space in bluegrass history with artists both past and present leaving their own unique mark. The newest of these is Rare Company. Based in the Bay Area, the group’s self-titled debut album oozes with originality and a strong contemporary flair.

All eleven tracks on this project were written within the band. The opening track, In The Shadows of These Peaks, was written by bassist Ian Kelmartin. With a gripping melody and strong lyrics about a man who makes his home in the mountains, this selection introduces us to the group, which consists of Kelmartin on lead vocals and bass, Nat Hendel on mandolin and harmony vocals, and Garrett Massman on guitar, dobro and harmony vocals.

Flowers on the Table by Nat Hendel has a prominent swing groove. Combined with a minor key melody, it’s a perfect fit for lyrics that speak of risks one may take when gambling on their future.

The Jubilee Rag by Garrett Massman spotlights the band’s instrumentalism, particularly the fiddle and dobro playing provided by Massman. Jack Of No Trades on the other hand is another excellent example of the band’s lyricism. Written by Hendel, this song brings us a sad, yet quirky narrative about someone who is down on their luck.

Hannah’s Song by Kelmartin is a slow ballad which tells a beautiful story expressing one’s love for another. Gotta Hit Snooze by Hendel is an amusing and all too relatable tale about the button on our alarm clock that so many of us are tempted to use on a daily basis.

Rare Company has presented us with a debut that many up and coming artists should aspire to. With every member of the band having great aptitude for original composition, Rare Company is well on its way to writing a new chapter in the story of California bluegrass.