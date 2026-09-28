See It Now from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have collaborated again with Mountain Home Music Company for their latest single, the first new music from the band since this summer’s Chalk Lines & Dust album.

Jones says that See It Now reprises a connection he had used earlier this year.

“This is our second release of a song that I’ve co-written with John McCutcheon. It’s a song in praise of flip-flopping, or looking at it in a more positive light: it’s a song about coming to a different viewpoint after reflecting and taking a deeper look. Maybe that’s something we should all do more often.

This one felt really good in the studio, and it was a pleasure to have Carley Arrowood back in to join us. We love what she contributed to the song.”

Carley joins the Night Drivers on fiddle here, supporting Chris on guitar and lead vocal, along with bandmates Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on baritone ukulele, and Nelson Williams on bass.

They turn in a nice medium-tempo reflection.

Have a listen.

See It Now is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.