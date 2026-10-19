Welcome Masyn Harman!

Wyatt Harman, bass player with Volume Five, and his wife, Charity, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Masyn Lynn Harman was born at 12:03 on October 17, surprising her parents with an entrance three weeks early. She weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.

Her grandma, Tammy Harman, well known to bluegrass folks in and around St. Louis, MO, shared this explanation of Masyn’s name. The family plans to call her Masy.

“Masy’s name carries a beautiful and deeply meaningful tribute to two very special people. She honors the memory of a dear friend and bandmate of Wyatt’s that we lost three years ago this week, as well as Charity’s beloved mom, who passed away from cancer in 2018. Though both are dearly missed, their love and memories live on in a name that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of this family.”

Everyone is doing well, and we’re not sure who’s more excited – Wyatt and Charity, or Bull and Tammy.

Many congratulations to the growing Harman family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Masy!