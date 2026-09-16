Love at the Five & Dime from Nothin’ Fancy

Central Virginia’s Nothin’ Fancy has been running the roads, performing and recording bluegrass music for more than 30 years now, with a legion of fans who love and support their brand of grass, and the hilarious antics that undergird their live shows.

The band, now working with Mountain Fever Records, has recently released a new single, the first from their next full-length project, Grass On The Barrelhead.

It’s their grassy reworking of Nanci Griffith’s classic song, Love at the Five & Dime, which was a hit for Kathy Mattea in 1986. The guys all report having been influenced by Nanci’s music, and can relate to the lyrics about being in a traveling band.

Sung here by Nothin’ Fancy founder, mandolinist Mike Andes, the track also features Chris Sexton on fiddle, Curt Gausman on guitar, Jacob Flick on banjo, and Jenkins on bass.

Have a listen to their version.

Love at the Five & Dime is available now from popular download and streaming services, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.