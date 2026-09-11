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Old Timers Day at Pickett Memorial State Park

Event Details

Old Timers Day at Pickett Memorial State Park

Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park – photo © Roger Black

Hot dogs, hamburgers and bluegrass music were on the menu this past Labor Day at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park near the state line between Tennessee and Kentucky. This year’s great event was the 50th Old Timers Day, starting way back in 1976.

The day is pretty much just one big jam session that got started as The Sharp Family Reunion. Fiddler John Sharp, his daughter Evelyn, also a fiddler player, and other pickers and singers like Clyde Davenport, Virgil Anderson, and the Troxell brothers got it started and it just kept on growing.

This beautiful Tennessee State Park under the guidance of now retired State Park Manager Bobby Fulcher, turned this family reunion into Old Timers Day, which now brings in hundreds of bluegrass pickers and singers from hundreds of miles away every year on Labor Day.

Many thanks are in order to The Tennessee State Park Rangers and the management who organize this great event.

Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 T shirt at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black
Old Timers Day 2026 at Pickett Memorial State Park - photo © Roger Black

About the Author

Picture of Roger Black

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

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