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NewFound Road to Main Attraction Management

Event Details

NewFound Road

NewFound Road, resurrected, recording, and touring again after some years of inactivity, have announced their signing to an exclusive representation agreement with Main Attraction Management.

The band is led by lead vocalist Tim Shelton, as it has been since its founding in 2001, based around quality material and a captivating stage show. Now in their 25th year, the band also includes Jr. Williams on banjo and vocals, Joe Booher on mandolin and vocals, and Greg Martin on bass.

Recording for Billy Blue Records, NewFound Road is poised to return to the top ranks of bluegrass entertainment with a new project in the works.

Main Attraction Management is Laura Mainer’s boutique booking and talent buying agency. She has worked on the professional side of bluegrass music since graduating from the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Program in 2012, representing both artists and venues all the while. Other artists on the Main Attraction roster include Seldom Scene, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, and the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band.

Another client is October’s Blue Highway Fest, held each year in Big Stone Gap, VA, for whom Mainer handles talent buying and artist relations

Laura welcomes Tim and NewFound Road with open arms.

“Tim Shelton is one of my favorite bluegrass voices, hands down. I’ve been a fan of NewFound Road for years, so it’s truly an honor to represent them and be part of their team. They are one of the tightest, most versatile bands in our genre, and I’m excited to dig in and keep them busy.”

You can learn more about NewFound Road online, and about how to bring them to your event at Main Attraction Management.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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