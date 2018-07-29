Sunday at Grey Fox 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Kids Academy students on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

Sunday of Grey Fox 2018 saw the stage show launch with a Gospel set by The Dry Branch Fire Squad. Then the scholarship recipients for this year were joined by a few former recipients, and they had a set where they each could be highlighted on a tune or two. They were all some very, very fine pickers and it will be exciting to see where they end up in a few years for sure. The climax of the festival is always when the Kids Academy students take the stage to perform the songs that they have been working on all weekend. There was the Senior Division first, followed by the large group. The kids sounded fantastic, and many ear-to-ear grins could be seen when they came off the stage after the roaring applause from the crowd.

Here is a clip of the Grey Fox Bill Vernon scholarship recipients Eli Wildman and Victor Furtado performing an original tune written by Eli called Falling Up.

Here are the scholarship recipients being joined by a few recipients from past years for Will the Circle Be UnBroken.

Country Current (the US Navy Band) was smoking hot, and pickin’ and grinnin’ dazzling and wowing the fans with originals and traditionals with some serious bluegrass drive going on.

Grey Fox means so much to so many people. Over the years it has started many now great young artists playing music, helped to encourage and support up and coming pickers, provide one of the premiere music festivals for the northeast region of the US with constantly fantastic music, and created a space in which friendships are made and people become part of a community. Grey Fox attendees often comment that they feel that sense of family in returning year after year. A huge thank you to all of the people who work year round to create such a wonderful festival and to all the staff, volunteers, artists, and fans who come each year adding to the magic that is Grey Fox. ​

  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy performers lined up at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy Senior Division at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Taking a photo during Kids Academy at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Future Kids Academy student at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scholarship recipients Patrick Feinberg and his brother, Ronnie, at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scholarship recipients Eli Wildman and Victor Furtado at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Former scholarship recipient Danny Stewart, now with Country Current, at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scholarship recipients at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Henry Johns with Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jospeh Friedman with Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kenny Horton and Patrick White with Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Country Current interviewed at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Haley Stiltner with Country Current at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barb Heller interviews Senior Division students at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other articles you might enjoy