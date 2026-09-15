Fire on the Hill from Grassy Creek Bluegrass Band

From Gravy Records comes a new single from Grassy Creek, a personal account of the devastating wildfires that burned through the Smoky Mountains in November of 2016, laying waste to many parts of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN.

Fire on the Hill was written by Grassy Creek mandolinist Brian Eversole, who also sings the lead. At the time of the fires Brian was working as a Park Ranger at The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, tasked with helping evacuate employees and visitors in the vast park once the fire began to grow exponentially.

Using images of fire in the night sky, burning embers, and trees toppling over, Eversole shares his memories of a situation he wasn’t completely sure he would escape.

Assistance comes from bandmates David Eversole on guitar, Ashton Murray on banjo, and Julia Eversole on bass. The Eversole siblings share vocal harmony, and Malachi Ellenburg adds guest fiddle.

Anyone who remembers these fateful fires, which destroyed many homes and businesses in east Tennessee and beyond, will want to give this one a listen.

Fire on the Hill is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.