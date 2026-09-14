Mile Marker 203 from Jim Hurst

Pinecastle Records has a new single for Jim Hurst, one of the top guitar heroes of the past 40 years. And that goes for flatpicking and finger style both.

It’s one from his current album, Travels & Time, called Mike Marker 203, which Jim wrote with Jack Shannon, a peppy bluegrass number about returning to a road marker as a personal signpost as life takes its various twist and turns. Hurst adds his rich guitar sound and baritone voice to the track, supported by Matt Wingate on mandolin, Chris Wade on banjo, and Christian Ward on fiddle.

It’s always great to hear new music from Jim, and this is no different.

Check it out.

Mile Marker 203, and the full Travels & Times album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. It can also be downloaded directly from the artist, or as an audio CD.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.