Coal video from Grasstime

For most anyone who grew up in the Appalachian regions of Kentucky and West Virginia, the coal company battles of the 1920s have some family significance. During this time, workers who felt exploited by mine owners from outside the area organized into unions, and the owners often retaliated violently against union members, evicting them from company-owned homes and worse.

The latest single from Grasstime, a song simply titled Coal, explores these issues of the mine wars, especially a gunfight that became known as the Matewan Massacre in West Virginia, where ten were killed, including the town’s mayor and police chief, who sided with the miners, and seven private detectives working for the coal company.

Robbie Morris, guitarist and lead vocalist for Grasstime, shared his reaction when he first listened to the song, written by Gary Boevers and Mike Richards.

“Coal resonated with me the moment I heard it. My family is from Appalachia and has been in SW Virginia since the 1700s. Those who were alive during the era of this song were tough people. They made their way through life, really hard times, and many struggles. Some of them and their family friends worked in the mines during West Virginia’s Coal Wars. Striking workers in Matewan were being evicted from company housing when the confrontation happened. Ten men died, and the people in the region rose up and stood up to corporate abuse and tyranny. Those were dangerous times, and that led to a huge escalation that became the largest armed labor uprising in US history until the government intervened. Those men stood up against corporate oppression because they were tired and mistreated. No question there was interracial solidarity. Those legends stood up for themselves and for the mistreatment of others. And they all changed history. There are a lot of life lessons that we all can learn from in historical events.

It’s so important to me to know where I come from. I know I am not alone in that. From the very beginning, coal miners have endured so much danger and so many people have died. It is my hope that as our country and world continue to evolve, people can still learn from mistakes of the past.”

Robbie is supported on the track by bandmate Jared Fink on reso-guitar, along with Dustin Benson on guitar, Alan Sanders on banjo, Jason Bailey on mandolin, Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and Cody Tinnin on bass. Ellie also sings harmony vocals.

The accompanying music video mixes clips of the band performing Coal with actual video from the era under discussion.

Check it out.

Coal is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.