Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Dear John from Jeff Daugherty

Event Details

Jeff Daugherty

Jeff Daugherty – photo © Rebekah Speer

Dear John, the new single from singer/songwriter Jeff Daugherty on Huckleberry Records, offers some deep insight into a difficult subject.

The song was written as Jeff was dealing with the sudden and unexpected passing of a close friend and musical colleague, Pete Mergard. While working through all sorts of thoughts and emotions, Dear John came to the surface.

Daugherty says that what started as an exercise in grief turned into something that has not only kept Pete’s memory alive, but served as a boost from the other side.

“When somebody dies, nobody really tells you what to do with all the conversations you still have left to have with them. You still think of things you’d tell them. You still hear a song and think, ‘Pete would love this.’ You remember some stupid joke and instinctively want to call them. And then you remember you can’t.

I wasn’t trying to write a song about death. I think I was trying to write a letter, and somehow, that gave me permission to say the things I hadn’t gotten to say.”

Dear John became an important song in Jeff’s career, winning the John Hartford Songwriting Competition in 2014.

“So, in a way, Pete’s passing took something away from me and then, through this song, gave something back.

And maybe that’s the closest thing any of us get to sending a letter to somebody who’s gone.”

First recorded it in 2015, Jeff brings it back now in a bluegrass version with Mike Bub on bass and Jake Clayton on fiddle. Daugherty plays guitar and mandolin, and sings the lead vocal, with Jereme Brown and C.J. Lewandowski singing harmony.

Have a listen.

Dear John is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings acquires Voyager and Bay Records

Read More
Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival

More photos from the Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival

Read More
Marlowe Benedict

Welcome Marlowe Benedict!

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Grasstime

Coal video from Grasstime

Read More
The Kody Norris Show

Do Unto Others video from The Kody Norris Show

Read More
Amanda Cook

Love Through Time — Amanda Cook

Read More
Where The Soul Never Dies

Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell celebrate The Stanley Brothers with I’ll Fly Away

Read More
Darren Nicholson

I Can’t Say A Word from Darren Nicholson

Read More
Nick Dumas

I’ll Take The Blues from Nick Dumas

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!